Chandra Shekhar Azad, popularly known as "Azad", was a pre-independence revolutionary who was part of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). Born on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, the freedom fighter still continues to inspire many Indians. Azad was a part of radical freedom fights, who resorted to arms to oppose British rule in India. On his 114th birth anniversary, here are some images, wishes and greetings to share with family and friends.

Azad joined the Indian freedom struggle at a very young age in 1921 and got involved in revolutionary activities. Azad differed from the pacifist approach adopted by the Indian National Congress. His statements called for action among youths against the British regime. On this important day, here are some images and greetings to share on Azad's 114th Birth anniversary.

Azad was jailed several times for his protests against the British. "Three important aspects of work of Azad makes him unique - his ability to evade capture and remain a "free" man till his death is perhaps the most important. The very name - Azad or free - casts an aura of the post-independence Indian," reads an article on the website of Information Ministry.

Bhagat Singh joined Chandra Shekhar Azad following the demise of Lala Lajpat Rai, after he was beaten by police. Azad trained Singh and others in covert activities. He became well known after the Kakori Train robbery in 1925 and the killing of John Poyantz Saunders in 1928.

Azad was injured in the process of defending himself and Sukhdev Raj and killed three police personnel. His action helped Sukhdev to escape. The revolutionary leader was martyred at Alfred Park, which was renamed as Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, in Prayagraj on February 27, 1931.

