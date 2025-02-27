February 27, 2025, Special Days: February 27, 2025, is packed with special observances across various themes. It marks International Polar Bear Day, raising awareness about climate change and its impact on polar bears. World NGO Day celebrates the efforts of non-governmental organisations worldwide. Anosmia Awareness Day highlights the condition of losing the sense of smell. Food lovers can enjoy National Strawberry Day, National Toast Day, and National Chili Day. Fans of pop culture can celebrate National Pokémon Day, while National Retro Day encourages nostalgia. Other notable observances include National Protein Day, National Kahlua Day, No Brainer Day, and Special Operations Forces Day, honouring elite military units. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 27, 2025 (Thursday)

Darsha Amavasya / Phalguna Amavasya Anvadhan in February 2025 Dwapara Yuga World NGO Day Anosmia Awareness Day Digital Learning Day Dominican Republic Independence Day Fat Thursday / Paczki Day Feast of Saint Vartan International Polar Bear Day National Chili Day National Kahlua Day National Pokemon Day National Protein Day National Strawberry Day National Toast Day No Brainer Day National Retro Day Special Operations Forces Day The Big Breakfast Day Marathi Rajbhasha Din

Famous February 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011) Kate Mara Joanne Woodward Chelsea Clinton Ji Sung Peter Andre Jony Ive Lawrence Durrell (1912-1990) Prakash Jha Subbaraju Abigail Pande

