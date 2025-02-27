February 27, 2025, Special Days: February 27, 2025, is packed with special observances across various themes. It marks International Polar Bear Day, raising awareness about climate change and its impact on polar bears. World NGO Day celebrates the efforts of non-governmental organisations worldwide. Anosmia Awareness Day highlights the condition of losing the sense of smell. Food lovers can enjoy National Strawberry Day, National Toast Day, and National Chili Day. Fans of pop culture can celebrate National Pokémon Day, while National Retro Day encourages nostalgia. Other notable observances include National Protein Day, National Kahlua Day, No Brainer Day, and Special Operations Forces Day, honouring elite military units. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 27, 2025 (Thursday)

  1. Darsha Amavasya / Phalguna Amavasya

  2. Anvadhan in February 2025

  3. Dwapara Yuga

  4. World NGO Day

  5. Anosmia Awareness Day

  6. Digital Learning Day

  7. Dominican Republic Independence Day

  8. Fat Thursday / Paczki Day

  9. Feast of Saint Vartan

  10. International Polar Bear Day

  11. National Chili Day

  12. National Kahlua Day

  13. National Pokemon Day

  14. National Protein Day

  15. National Strawberry Day

  16. National Toast Day

  17. No Brainer Day

  18. National Retro Day

  19. Special Operations Forces Day

  20. The Big Breakfast Day

  21. Marathi Rajbhasha Din

Famous February 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011)

  2. Kate Mara

  3. Joanne Woodward

  4. Chelsea Clinton

  5. Ji Sung

  6. Peter Andre

  7. Jony Ive

  8. Lawrence Durrell (1912-1990)

  9. Prakash Jha

  10. Subbaraju

  11. Abigail Pande

