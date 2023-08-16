Malayalam New Year, also called Chingam 1, is an auspicious festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Indian state of Kerala. Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar, used across Kerala. The New Year falls on the first day of the Chingam month, which usually corresponds to the month of August in the Gregorian calendar. Hence, the first day of Chingam month in the Malayalam calendar is observed as the Malayalam New Year, which marks the beginning of the new Kolla Varsham. This year, Malayalam New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 17. As Chingam 1 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the Malayalam New Year date and the significance of the auspicious day. August 2023 Festivals and Holidays Calendar: Get a Full List of Dates of Important Observances in the Eighth Month.

Chingam 1 / Malayalam New Year 2023 Date

Malayalam New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 17

Chingam 1 Significance

The month of Chingam has great significance in the life of Keralites. As per traditions, Keralites celebrate Onam after ten days from Chingam 1. It is from Chingam 1 that people in Kerala put flower carpets in their front yards until the day of Onam. People usually get confused between Malayalam New Year and Vishu festival. Medam and Chingam are two agriculturally significant seasons in Kerala.

Chingam 1 2023 Date And Significance

Farming activities start in the month of Medam (April-May), and the harvest season is Chingam (August) which is generally celebrated as Onam. Vishu is marked during the April-May month of the Gregorian calendar. It must be noted that Vishu is the first day of the Medam month which marks the beginning of the astronomical New Year calendar in Kerala. Happy Chingam 1!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).