Chitragupta Puja is an annual Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion to worship Lord Chitragupta, the deity who records the deeds of all beings. The occasion of Chitragupta Puja is primarily celebrated by the Kayastha community on the day of Bhai Dooj, the second day after Diwali. Chitragupta Puja is celebrated on the second day of the waxing moon phase in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik, known as Kartik Shukla Dwitiya. This year, Chitragupta Puja on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Chitragupta Puja Greetings & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS and Quotes To Wish Family and Friends During Diwali Week.

During the puja, devotees worship their tools of writing, like pens and account ledgers, alongside the idol of Lord Chitragupta. According to drikpanchang, Chitragupta Puja Aparahna Muhurat is from 13:21 pm to 15:34 pm, which will last for the duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes. In this article, let’s know more about Chitragupta Puja 2025 date, the Chitragupta Puja 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Chitragupta Puja Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Quotes To Share With Friends & Family.

Chitragupta Puja 2025 Date

Chitragupta Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Chitragupta Puja 2025 Timings

Chitragupta Puja Aparahna Muhurat is from 13:21 pm to 15:34 pm

The Dwitiya tithi begins at 20:16 on October 22, 2025 and will end at 22:46 on October 23, 2025.

Chitragupta Puja Rituals

The rituals include cleansing the house, bathing the idol, offering prayers and prasad, performing aarti, and inscribing a Swastika on new account books.

In Hinduism, Lord Chitragupta is also revered as Chitragupta Maharaj and holds a significant place, as He is worshipped as the assistant to Lord Yama or Yamaraj, the god of death.

According to scriptures (Granthas), Chitragupta Maharaj meticulously records the deeds, both known and unknown, of all living beings in the world.

Some intellectuals believe that He is called Chitragupta because He records not only the visible deeds (Chitra) but also the hidden ones (Gupta).

Chitragupta Puja Significance

Chitragupta Puja holds great significance for people of the Kayastha community of Hinduism. On this day, they worship Lord Chitragupta with great devotion. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Chitragupta keeps a record of the deeds of all living beings using a pen and inkpot. As a result, during Chitragupta Puja, pens, inkpots, and account ledgers are also worshipped. The inkpot is traditionally referred to as Masyadhara, which is why Chitragupta Puja is often called Masyadhara Puja.

