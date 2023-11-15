Diwali Chitragupta Puja is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Chitragupta, who is believed to be the record-keeper of Yama, the God of death. This festival is primarily observed by specific communities in North India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On the day of Chitragupta Puja, devotees worship Lord Chitragupta for prosperity and good luck. Chitragupta Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali, on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Chitragupta Puja 2023 will be celebrated on November 15. Diwali Chitragupta Puja 2023 Date: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Day Dedicated to Lord Chitragupta.

As we celebrate Diwali Chitragupta Puja 2023, we have compiled a list of Diwali Chitragupta Puja wishes, Chitragupta Puja 2023 messages, Diwali Chitragupta Puja greetings, Chitragupta Puja images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these wishes and send them to your loved ones as Diwali Chitragupta Puja pics, Chitragupta Puja messages and Chitragupta Puja wallpapers. Happy Chitragupta Puja Wishes and Messages: Celebrate Dawat Puja After Diwali With Greetings and Yama Dwitiya Images.

Chitragupta Puja Wishes and Messages

Happy Chitragupta Puja Wishes (File Image)

Chitragupta Puja Wishes and Messages

Happy Chitragupta Puja Wishes (File Image)

Chitragupta Puja Wishes and Messages

Happy Chitragupta Puja Wishes (File Image)

Chitragupta Puja Wishes and Messages

Happy Chitragupta Puja Wishes (File Image)

Chitragupta Puja Wishes and Messages

Happy Chitragupta Puja Wishes (File Image)

Chitragupta Puja holds great significance among the Hindus as it is believed that on this day, Lord Chitragupta presents the account of a person's actions (both good and bad) to Lord Yama. The day is also celebrated as Bhai Dooj, Bhai Phonta, Yama Dwitiya, and Bhai Tika in several parts of India and Nepal. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta was created by Lord Brahma to assist Yama in maintaining accurate records of every individual's deeds. He is said to keep an account of every human’s action and decide their fate in the afterlife based on their karmas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 06:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).