Chopda Pujan is an important observance in Gujarat that occurs on the Diwali festival day. On this day, businessmen and shop owners close their books of accounts and sanctify the new ones by doing the Puja. It is believed that Diwali is the most appropriate time to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Maa Sharda for a profitable year ahead. Chopda Pujan 2022 will be performed on Diwali, which falls on October 24, Monday. The day also marks the end of Vikram Samvat 2078 (the previous Gujarati Year). The ritual of Chopda Pujan is also called Sharda Pujan or Muhurat Pujan, which means the Puja of accounting books. Apart from Gujarat, Chopda Pujan is also done by business owners in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. As you look forward to performing the auspicious Puja on Deepavali, know more about Chopra Pujan's 2022 date and Shubh Muhurat's timings. Scroll down to learn about Chopda Puja Tithi, rituals and significance ahead of the Gujarati New Year.

Chopda Pujan 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat Timings

As mentioned above, Chopda Pujan 2022 will be marked on October 24, Monday, which will also be celebrated as Diwali. The books of accounts are opened on Chopda Puja, which falls on the new moon day or Amavasya Tithi of the Ashwin month. According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 PM on October 24 and ends at 04:18 PM on October 25. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations

Chopda Puja Tithi

Chopda Pujan 2022 - October 24, Monday

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 05:27 PM to 05:43 PM on October 24, 2022

Evening Muhurat (Chara) - 05:43 PM to 07:18 PM on October 24, 2022

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 10:30 PM to 12:05 AM on October 25, 2022

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 01:41 AM to 06:28 AM on October 25, 2022

Significance of Chopda Pujan 2022

In Gujarati, books are called 'Chopda'. So, Chopda Pujan relates to the Puja of not just accounting books but also spiritual books. On this festive day, the business community holds a special prayer to worship their new account books before the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. They seek their blessings for a prosperous and profitable year ahead. The first page of the new book starts with writing 'Shubh' and 'Labh' to invoke the deities besides the 'Swastika' sign in the centre of the page. Chopda Puja is performed according to the Choghadiya Muhurat, which is prevalent in Gujarat. It is believed that performing Chopda Pujan helps businesses to flourish and seek the blessings of the Almighty for good health and wealth. The Puja can be performed during any time that falls under Amrit, Shubh, Labha and Chara according to the Choghadiya Muhurat. With the contemporary means of holding business, laptops and electrical devices have taken precedence in the financial community. For that, businessmen also draw the Shubh-Labh symbol on their business laptops and worship them in front of the deities. Meanwhile, Gujarati New Year 2022 will be celebrated on October 26, Wednesday.

