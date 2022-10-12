Gujarati New Year is observed a day after Diwali and is celebrated with extreme joy and delight in Gujarat. It marks the beginning of the Gujarati calendar, Vikram Samvat, which signifies the closing of old books of accounts and the opening of new ones. Gujarati New Year starts on Annakut Puja, which is also known as Gowardhan Puja. It usually falls a day after Diwali, but there can also be a one-day gap between Diwali and Gujarati New Year. Also called Bestu Varas or Gujarati Nav Varsh, Gujarati New Year 2022 will be celebrated on October 26, Wednesday. As you await the beginning of the Gujarati New Year, here's everything that you must know about the festive day. From Vikram Samvat 2079 start date to Shubh Muhurat timings, know all about the Bestu Varas celebrations. Below, learn about Gujarati New Year 2022 date and significance.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Date

Gujarati New Year falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Kartik, which marks the beginning of Bestu Varas in Gujarat. Gujarati New Year 2022 will be observed on October 26, Wednesday. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Shubh Muhurat Timings

Gujarati New Year 2022 falls on October 26, Wednesday

Pratipada Tithi Begins at 06:48 PM on October 25, Thursday

Pratipada Tithi Ends at 05:12 PM on October 26, Friday

Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date

Vikram Samvat 2079, or Gujarati New Year 2022, will start on October 26, Wednesday.

Significance of Bestu Varas

Gujarati New Year is considered highly auspicious by Gujaratis, who celebrate it with immense joy and happiness. On this day, people wear new clothes and decorate their houses to dive into the festivities with complete devotion. Account books, called Chopda in Gujarati, are closed on this day, and new accounts are marked with auspicious symbols during Chopda Pujan to make the financial year stable and profitable. The new books are inaugurated to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for a blissful and prosperous future ahead. People visit temples and each other's houses which shows that Bestu Varas celebrations are fun-filled and enthusiastic. Thus, Gujarati New Year marks an important day for all the businessmen in North India, especially Gujarat. Friends and relatives meet each other and conduct get-togethers to celebrate the special day. They greet each other and exchange New Year wishes with terms like Nutan Varsh Abhinandan or Saal Mubarak!

