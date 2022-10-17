Diwali is the most important Hindu festival, celebrated over five days in different parts of India. Diwali 2022 celebrations begin on October 22 and will go on till October 26. The most important day of the Diwali celebration for North Indians is the day that Lakshmi Puja is performed. Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be celebrated on October 24. The celebration will be on the same day as Tamil Deepavali this year. As we prepare to celebrate Lakshmi Puja 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat and Lakshmi Puja ritual. Dhanteras 2022 Date & Gold Purchase Muhurat Timing: Know the Auspicious Time To Buy Gold on Dhanteras, the First Day of Diwali.

When is Lakshmi Puja 2022?

Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be celebrated on October 24. Lakshmi Puja is usually done during Pradosh Kaal after sunset during the Amavasya Tithi. Since Amavasya Tithi during Diwali 2022 begins at 05:27 PM on October 24 and goes on till 04:18 PM on October 25, Lakshmi puja will be done on October 24.

Lakshmi Puja 2022 Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja 2022 Muhurat is on October 24 from 06:53 PM to 08:16 PM with a duration of 1 hour 23 minutes. This is because Pradosh Kaal during Amavasya Tithi is from 05:43 PM to 08:16 PM.

Lakshmi Puja Ritual

On the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, people get together with their families and pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, seeking their blessings for a prosperous and booming year ahead. Many business owners also perform special puja on this day and open new books to ensure continued success. People often buy silver or gold coins of Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras and perform Lakshmi Puja on them on this day.

We hope that the celebration of Lakshmi Puja 2022 fills your life with all love, light and happiness. Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022!

