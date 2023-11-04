Chopda Pujan is an auspicious occasion primarily observed by businesses and traders to mark the beginning of the new financial year. On this day, account books, ledgers, and other financial records are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. The word "Chopda" in Hindi refers to "account books," and "Pujan" means "worship." Therefore, Chopda Pujan translates to the worship of account books. This year, Chopda Pujan 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. Diwali is the most appropriate time to seek the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Maa Sharda to make the coming year prosperous and profitable. Hence, on this day, new account books are worshipped during Diwali Chopda Puja. Scroll down to learn more about the Chopda Pujan 2023 date and timings and the significance of the day. Gujarati New Year 2023 Date & Significance: Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations.

Chopda Pujan 2023 Date

Chopda Pujan 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

The auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Chopda Puja is as follows:

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 04:55 PM to 09:47 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:01 AM to 02:39 AM, November 13

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:16 AM to 05:53 AM, November 13

Chopda Pujan Significance

Chopda Pujan forms an integral part of the Gujarati New Year. In Gujarat, account books are known as Chopda, and on this day, New Chopda(s) are inaugurated during Diwali Puja in a ritual called ‘Chopda Pujan’. Devotees believe that performing Chopda Pujan will bring financial stability and prosperity to their businesses in the coming year. It is considered an auspicious occasion and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Chopda Pujan is an important day for businessmen in Gujarat. On the day of Chopda Puja, new account books are marked with auspicious symbols to make the financial year profitable. In Gujarat, Choghadiya Muhurat is considered suitable to perform Chopda Puja. People prefer auspicious Choghadiya timings on the day of Deepavali. The Choghadiya Muhurat, which are considered auspicious to perform Puja, are Amrit, Shubh, Labh, and Char.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 12:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).