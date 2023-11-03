Happy Diwali 2023! Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most significant religious festivals among Hindus. It is rightly called the ‘festival of lights’ as it brightens our hearts with happiness and excitement. The festival spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. In most places, Diwali is celebrated for five days. Diwali festivities last for 5 days every year. So when is Diwali 2023 starting? Get to know about Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras 2023 date, Dhanteras 2023 date, Choti Diwali 2023 date, Lakshmi Puja 2023 date and shubh muhurat, Govardhan Puja 2023 and Bhai Dooj 2023 date, and more. Diwali 2023 Party at Home: From Making Guest List to Arranging Decor, Here's How To Organise Best Deepavali Party for Friends and Family.

Diwali 2023 Dates and Shubh Muhurat

As per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi (28th day) of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (2nd day) of Kartik month. The five-day festivity begins with the Dhanteras celebration and concludes with Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj. Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 9 to November 15. During Diwali, special prayers are dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and wealth, and hence, the day of Lakshmi Pujan is considered very auspicious. Family and friends exchange sweets and gifts as a token of love and blessings.

Diwali 2023 Festivals Full Calendar

Date Festival Puja Shubh Muhurat November 9, Thursday Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat - 05:29 PM to 08:08 PM November 10, Friday Dhanteras/ Dhantrayodashi Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:45 PM to 07:39 PM November 11, Saturday Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 11:40 PM to 12:34 AM, Nov 12 Hanuman Puja on Saturday, November 11, 2023 November 12, Sunday Narak Chaturdashi, Tamil Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Kali Puja Abhyang Snan Muhurat - 05:33 AM to 06:46 AM Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:37 PM to 07:32 PM November 13, Monday Diwali Snan / Diwali Devpuja November 14, Tuesday Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:48 AM to 08:56 AM Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:11 PM to 03:19 PM November 15, Wednesday Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 10:45 PM to 12:45 PM

Significance of Diwali

Diwali is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Hindus worldwide. It typically falls between October and November, depending on the lunar calendar. During Diwali, several deities are worshipped and appeased during the five days. However, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber are the most prominent names that come to mind when Diwali Puja is mentioned. During five days of festivity, various rituals are followed by devotees. Goddess Lakshmi is the most significant deity during Diwali Puja.

The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja. The most auspicious time to do Diwali Puja is after sunset, which is known as Pradosh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).