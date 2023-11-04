Gujarati New Year is an annual celebration marked with great enthusiasm across Gujarat. Gujaratis celebrate their New Year known as ‘Besatu Varas’. This year, Gujarati New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. As per tradition, most Lunar calendars start the year on Shukla Paksha Pratipada during Chaitra month, which is celebrated as Gudi Padwa and Yugadi. However, the Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik. According to Hindu Panchang, Gujarati New Year falls in the month of October or November. The traditional Gujarati calendar follows the Vikram Samvat Calendar system. Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2080 will start on November 14. Scroll down to learn more about the Gujarati New Year 2023 date and the significance of the auspicious day. When Is Dev Deepawali 2023? Know the Date and Significance of the Auspicious Day Celebrated With Great Fanfare in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarati New Year 2023 Date

Gujarati New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14.

Gujarati New Year Significance

In the Gujarati calendar, Kartak is the first month and not Chaitra, as followed in several other Indian states. Most of the time, Gujarati New Year starts on Annakut Puja day, also known as Gowardhan Puja. Gujarati New Year is the time to close old account books and open new account books. In Gujarat, traditional account books are known as Chopda. Tamil Deepavali 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance, and Celebrations of Diwali Festival.

New Chopda(s) are inaugurated during Diwali Puja in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings. This ritual is known as Chopda Pujan. During Chopda Puja, new account books are marked with auspicious symbols to make the financial year profitable.

