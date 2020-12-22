Christmas is celebrated with grand festivities across countries. The day is observed on December 25 with various festivities marking the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. It is observed by following various traditions, customs and practices. People sing Christmas songs, hymns and carols on the day celebrating the occasion. Carols are sung on Christmas in churches and during the mass night. People dress up, meet their loved ones and exchange gifts on the occasion. As we celebrate Christmas 2020, we bring to you a list of popular carols and songs to celebrate the day.

Carols are typically sung on Christmas itself or surrounding Christmas holiday season. They are often age-old songs that are sung on the festival every year. So, here we bring to you some of the popular Christmas songs include 'Jingle Bells', 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town', 'Frosty the Snowman', 'Silent Night', 'The 12-day of Christmas' and 'Deck the Hall' to celebrate the day. Christmas 2020 Eve Traditions: From White Christmas in Australia to Nochebuena in Spain, 9 Different Customs & Practices Observed on Xmas Day.

1. Jingle Bells

2. Santa Claus is Coming to Town:

3. Frosty the Snowman:

4.Silent Night:

5. The 12-day of Christmas:

Deck the Hall:

In some places, people go from house to house with a Santa Claus singing Christmas carols and hymns. Children gather around Santa who gives them chocolates and presents. Churches host special prayer meets on Christmas where they sing hymns to Jesus. They worship, praise and thank God for all the blessings in their life. People wish each other on the occasion say Merry Christmas. We wish everyone celebrating a Merry Christmas and a grand New Year ahead.

