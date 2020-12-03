Christmas is around the corner and preparations are in full swing. Christmas 2020 falls on December 25. The day is celebrated with grand festivities across countries. In different regions, it is observed by following various cultures, traditions and customs. One of the common practices is singing Christmas hymns and carols a day ahead of the festival. People come together for Christmas mass and sing carols on the festival. As Christmas 2020 approaches, we bring to you awesome traditional hymns, carols and religious songs with lyrics to celebrate the observance. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

Carols are typically sung on Christmas itself or during the surrounding Christmas holiday season. Some of the famous carols include 'Hark The Herald Angels Sing', 'O Little Town of Bethlehem', 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas', 'O Little Town of Bethlehem', 'Silent Night', 'We Three Kings Of Orient Are', 'O Come All Ye Faithful', 'Children, Go Where I Send Thee'. Watch the videos went and sing along on the Christmas Eve. Christmas 2020 Safety Tips Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: From Inspecting Electric Sockets Before the X-Mass Tree Decoration to Staying at Home, 7 Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely!

Traditional Christmas Hymns:

Christmas Carols:

Best Christmas Song:

In some places, groups of people go out house to house singing Christmas songs with a Santa Claus. The Santa gives away chocolates and sweets to children and dance with them. A group of people sing Christian hymns as Santa gives presents. Churches also host special prayers and sing songs to Jesus. They worship and praise his name and celebrate the day of his birth. It is believed that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem. We wish you all a Merry Christmas in advance.

