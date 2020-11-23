Christmas is just a month away and celebrations have already begun! People have begun to take their Christmas trees from the attic and decorating it. From baubles, Santa masks, socks to trees, people are decorating their houses for the festivity. Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year and it sees a lot of festivities. But this year we may not be able to observe it similar fervour due to COVID-19 pandemic. But don't let your festive spirit be affected due to it and celebrate the day through virtual mediums. As Christmas 2020 approaches, we bring to you five ways in which you can observe the festivities online. Christmas 2020 Get-Together Plan to Allow 'Some Household Mixing, for a Small Number of Days' Backed by UK Nations.

From Secret Santa events being turned online, costume dress day, cocktail party night and virtual card exchange, celebrate Christmas with your loved ones. Here are give ideas to gear up for the festival. X-Rated Xmas! Penis-Shaped Christmas Lights 'Decorate' Belgian Town, Mayor Asks People to Look at Its Humorous Side (See Viral Pics)

1. Virtual Secret Santa

What is Christmas without a Secret Santa game? While COVID-19 pandemic would have stopped you from meeting your loved ones, you can still celebrate when you have virtual mediums. You can give gift cards or cash vouchers which will serve the purpose.

2. Costume Dress Day

You can meet your friends and family online for a costume dress day. Everybody dresses as their favourite character and meets online. Also, they have to deliver dialogue and in the end, the winner will be decided.

3. Cocktail Party Night

Let your Christmas parties turn online this year. Dress up like you are at a physical party. Decorate a wall and also sit in front of the X'Mas tree to bring in the festive spirit to the online celebration.

4. Virtual Card Exchange

While Christmas cards are a tradition across countries, this time let's do it online. You can exchange virtual cards and wish your loved ones a 'Merry Christmas'.

5. Time for Games

May be on the afternoon of Christmas after lunch, you can sit down to play games with your friends. Who doesn't like games, right? Don't let the lockdown or the pandemic itself from stopping your celebrations.

Our way of celebrations have changed due to the pandemic, but don't let this bring down your festive spirit. Let's curtail a lot of festivities and be sensitive to the situation around us. Meanwhile, we wish you all a Merry Christmas in advance!

