Tis the season of Christmas! The holiday season is upon us, and the atmosphere is filled with magic, happiness and unity, including the pandemic stress. That won’t go off so easily! The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the way we celebrate festivals, and much like all the other events this year, Christmas 2020 celebration will be low-key. But the spirit of the festivity is on. Many people have already started to sort the festival, by getting a beautiful X-Mas tree and decorating it with the beautiful accessories and lights. As families are making plans for December celebrations, they also need to practise stringent social distancing and to stay home as much as possible, while following other safety protocols to ignore any mishaps. This is why, in this article, we bring you Christmas 2020 safety tips amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From inspecting the electric sockets before lighting up the Christmas tree to staying at home, here are seven ways you can celebrate the holiday season safely.

1. Position Your Christmas Tree Wisely

Christmas tree is the main focus in every house during the holidays. As the family gathers around it, you should place it in a way, so it does not fall down or bring any other ‘discomfort,’ to you. The position of the tree plays an important role and keep it away from open fires and other sources of heat.

2. Don’t Leave Candles Unattended

Scented festive candles add a different cheer in the decoration, but it is important that you do not leave them unattended. No matter how small or contained a candle appears to be, they can quickly catch flammable materials. Also remember not to leave candles near draughty open windows, as this can fan the flame and it could catch on materials such as curtains or Christmas cards.

3. Don’t Overload Plug Sockets

Decorations make every home ready for Christmas and make the holiday season more fun. But while doing so, one needs to stay mindful, especially with electricity. Check if all the electric bulbs work properly, inspects cords and make sure there are no damaged sockets that might cause a fire in the house. In addition, make sure that you avoid overloading your plug sockets with extension leads and instead just use one plug per socket. If too many appliances draw power from one socket, it can overheat and cause a fire. When not using them, make sure you turn off all plug sockets.

4. Stay Home

We are in the middle of a pandemic, and it is advisable to stay indoors, as far as possible to stay safe. This may not be the ideal Christmas celebrations, but this year, all the festivities were limited. It is advisable to stay at home and celebrate the holiday season with your immediate family members. You can host a virtual Christmas party, in case, you are missing that giant dinner setting. Christmas 2020 Decorations at White House: US First Lady Melania Trump Unveils Lavish Decorations for the Festive Season With ‘America the Beautiful’ As Theme.

5. Opt for Small Gatherings, If At All

If you want to gather with your family for a Christmas dinner, the best way would be to host one that involves tactics. Create seating arrangements that put as much distance between your household, and your visitors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Christmas 2020 celebration for small gatherings, that hosts and visitors should wear a mask while preparing food for or serving food to others. Make sure everyone washes their hands with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, before and after preparing, serving, eating food and taking the trash out.

6. Go Virtual

Like all the other festivals, Christmas celebration can be more fun, when done virtually. Instead of inviting people over and taking any risk, it is safer for both the parties to stay at home and opt for a virtual Christmas 2020. Arrange a video call or game night online to enjoy the holiday season.

7. Rethink Traditional Gift Exchange

Exchange gifts in Christmas is a long-known tradition. Put one person in charge to distribute the gifts to everyone at home and ensure that person is wearing a mask throughout. Wash your hands, before and after exchanging the presents.

The Christmas holiday is more than just one day. It is an entire season that seems to start earlier every year. But the COVID-19 pandemic is in full rage, and we need to be a little more cautious to avoid the spreading of the virus. The safest thing to do this season is staying at home. Merry Christmas!

