Constitution Day, also called Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day, is observed in India every year on November 26. Constitution Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, November 26. The day is very important as it marks the adoption of the Constitution of India on this day in 1949. The day commemorates the anniversary of the historic event that laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy. The constitution of India was drafted by the Constitutional Assembly of India, which was formed in 1946. The key figure behind its drafting was Dr BR Ambedkar. He is considered the principal architect of the Constitution of India. To celebrate the day, share wishes and messages. Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2024 Date in India: When Is National Law Day? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The assembly, which consisted of various members from different parts of India, worked on the Constitution from 1946 to 1949. It was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Constitution of India is the supreme law of the country, and it ensures and promotes justice, equality, and liberty for all the citizens. It is common tradition to greet fellow countrymen with heartfelt wishes on this day. If you’re wondering where to find them, look no further. To help, we have curated a list of Constitution Day 2024 wishes, Samvidhan Divas messages, National Law Day greetings, BR Ambedkar quotes, and Happy Constitution Day images and HD wallpapers you can download for free online and share with near and dear ones through Facebook and WhatsApp. National Law Day 2024 Wishes: Send BR Ambedkar Quotes, Constitution Day HD Images, Samvidhan Divas Messages and Wallpapers To Honour the Adoption of the Constitution of India.

Constitution Day Wishes

Constitution Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Constitution Day Images

Constitution Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Constitution Day Messages

Constitution Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Constitution Day Wallpapers

Constitution Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Constitution Day Greetings

Constitution Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The day the Constitution was adopted is the day India was declared a republic. Hence, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year in India. Though not a holiday in India, on this day, schools, colleges, institutions, organisations, and communities conduct workshops, seminars, cultural events programmes, and quizzes to raise awareness about the day. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy Constitution Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).