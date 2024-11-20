Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day or 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated on November 26 across the country with great enthusiasm. The day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950. The Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day on November 19, 2015 by a gazette notification. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision to celebrate this day thereafter to promote Constitution values among citizens. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

As per records, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the declaration of celebrating Constitution Day of India on October 11, 2015 while laying the foundation stone of the BR Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai. The date, November 26 was chosen to spread the importance of the constitution and to spread thoughts and ideas of BR Ambedkar. In this article, let’s know more about Constitution Day of India 2024 date and the significance of the day also known as National Law Day. As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Constitution Day 2024 Date

Constitution Day of India 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26.

Constitution Day Significance

Constitution Day of India is an important event that is celebrated with various events across India. The day honours the architects of the Constitution, particularly Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who chaired the drafting committee and is known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution". He played a pivotal role in drafting a comprehensive and inclusive framework that upholds democracy, equality, and justice.

It was on November 26, 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of the Republic of India. On this day, schools, colleges, and universities organize seminars, debates, and workshops to educate people about the Constitution and its significance.

