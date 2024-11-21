National Law Day of India, also referred to as Samvidhan Divas or Constitution Day, is celebrated on November 26 every year. It marks the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. The Constitution came into effect two months later on January 26, 1950, making India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. As we celebrate National Law Day of India 2024, we bring you National Law Day wishes, Samvidhan Divas messages, BR Ambedkar quotes, Constitution Day HD images and wallpapers to share and honour the adoption of the Constitution of India. Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2024 Date in India: When Is National Law Day? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Adoption of the Indian Constitution.

National Law Day of India is an important day for Indians as it marks the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. The Constitution came into effect two months later on January 26, 1950, making India a sovereign, secular, and democratic republic. According to historical records, the idea of celebrating November 26 as National Law Day was introduced by the Supreme Court Bar Association in 1979 to recognise and highlight the importance of the Constitution in shaping India's political framework. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

In 2015, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day to coincide with National Law Day, highlighting the importance of the Constitution and the contributions of its framers, particularly Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect.

