Dev Deepawali is a famous and auspicious Hindu occasion celebrated every year at the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika, corresponding to November – December in the Gregorian calendar and takes place fifteen days after Diwali. Dev Deepawali, which is also spelt as Dev Diwali, is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Hence, Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima, which is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. This year, Dev Deepawali 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 22:36 on November 04 and will end at 18:48 on November 05, 2025. Also, the Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat is from 17:15 pm to 19:50 pm. In this article, let’s know more about Dev Deepawali 2025 date, shubh muhurat and the significance of this auspicious Hindu occasion. Dev Deepawali Wishes and Kartika Purnima Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Wallpapers, Photos and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Date

Dev Deepawali 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi begins at 22:36 on November 04 and will end at 18:48 on November 05, 2025.

The Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat is from 17:15 pm to 19:50 pm.

Dev Deepawali Traditions

One of the main rituals performed by devotees consist of kartik snan, i.e., taking a holy bath in the Ganges during Kartika and deepdan i.e., offering of oil lighted lamps, to Ganga in the evening. Devotees also perform the Ganga aarti in the evening and seek blessings. When the dusk sets, the steps of all the Ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges are lit with millions of earthen lamps. Not only the Ghats of the Ganges but also all temples of Benares are lit with millions of Diya(s). On the night of the festival, thousands of devotees from the holy city of Varanasi, surrounding villages, and across the country gather on the ghats of the Ganges to watch the aarti.

Dev Deepawali Significance

Dev Deepawali holds great significance for Hindus across India. According to Hindu mythology, Dev Deepavali marks the occasion when the Gods themselves descend to the Ganges to celebrate Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. It is believed that on this day, the heavens and Earth merge in divine celebration, and the Ganga River becomes a sacred medium of blessings. Dev Deepawali Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Dev Diwali.

The festival is a major tourist attraction, and the sight of a million lamps lighting the ghats and river in colours, making it a breathtaking sight. The local government makes several intensive security arrangements to ensure order during the festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).