Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is the observance when the Father of Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism. Every year, the day is celebrated as DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 is observed on October 14. On Ashoka Vijayadashami, millions of followers of Buddhism gather together at Deekshabhoomi to celebrate the mass conversion. However, this year to the ongoing pandemic, mass gatherings have been cancelled and related celebrations are curtailed. Dr Sudhir Fulzele, Secretary of the Organising Committee during the press conference was quoted as saying, "Amid this pandemic situation, all programmes have been cancelled on October 25 and people should stay home and offer Buddha Vandana and salutations to Dr Ambedkar." Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Images and Marathi Status: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, SMS and Wishes to Send on Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din ki Hardik Shubhechha Greetings.

Every year, lakhs of followers from all over the country visit Deekshabhoomi on Ashok Vijaya Dashami to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar. Bheem Vandana and Buddha Vandana will be performed on October 25 at 8.30 am. A condolence event will pay tribute to all Covid Warriors on October 25. The Panchasheel Dhwajarohan will be held in presence of Committee members and Maanvandana will be performed by Samata Sainik Dal on October 24 at 9 am.

In 1941, BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution wrote an article in 'Janata' about the life and mission of Lord Buddha. Following which mass conversion took place on October 14, 1956, which is also celebrated on October 25. People greet each other on this day remembering the event. The day was a mark of getting freedom from caste oppression those days. Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2020 Marathi Status & HD Images for Download: WhatsApp Stickers, Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes, SMS and Messages to Wish on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day.

Ambedkar's Dalit Buddhist movement is also known as Nei Buddhist movement. Reportedly, nearly half a million Dalits who were regarded as untouchables at that time got converted to Navayana Buddhism. The term Navayana means 'new vehicle', the re-interpretation of Buddhism by BR Ambedkar. Followers of Buddhism highly regard the observance and visit the place in large numbers.

People send Dhammachakra Pravartan Day HD Images and quotes to each other on that day. They send it through various social media platforms like WhatsApp message, Instagram stories and Facebook greetings. Thoughts on Buddhism and Happy Dhamma Deeksha Day wishes are also shared on social media. People also highlight the teachings of Gautam Buddha on the observance.

