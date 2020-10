Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din ki Hardik Shubhechha or Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020. One may choose to wish in a different language but sentiments and emotions for this important celebration remain the same. People observe Dhammachakra Pravartan Day (DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din) annually as the day when BR Ambedkar along with 600,000 followers adopted Buddhism. This mass Buddhist conversion had taken place on 14 October 1956 at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Maharashtra. It was the Dussehra festival day that year. Therefore, every year on Dussehra and October 14, people greet one another with lovely wishes and messages. We bring you a collection of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din images, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din wallpapers, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din status in Marathi, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din wishes, Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 greetings and Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 WhatsApp messages. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Powerful Sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar to Remember Him on This Significant Day.

To counter the oppression due to Indian caste system, ‘Father of Indian Constitution’ Babasaheb Ambedkar took a step, which goes as one of the most important historical events. Dr Ambedkar led the Dalit Buddhist movement (also known as Neo-Buddhist movement). In this nearly half a million Dalits – formerly untouchables – joined him and converted to his Navayana Buddhism. Navayana means "new vehicle" and refers to the re-interpretation of Buddhism by B. R. Ambedkar. This mass conversion took place at Deekshabhoomi, a sacred monument in Nagpur and is regarded as a pilgrimage center of Buddhism in India. Every year on Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth and death anniversaries, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din and Vijayadashami, people gather to pay homage to the great soul.

On that note, let us quickly look at some of wishes and images on most-searched terms like Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Chya 2020 Hardik Shubhechha, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Images, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Images Marathi, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Wishes in Marathi, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Photo, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2020, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Divas and more.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Chya 2020 Hardik Shubhechha!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy 64th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day

Dhammachakra Pravartan Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Chya 2020 Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Chya 2020 Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Chya 2020 Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dhamma Chakra Pravartan 2020 Day!

How to Download Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2020 stickers for WhatsApp from the Play Store app. You will also find quotes and images of Dr BR Ambedkar that can be used to wish one another. Quotes by Buddha and Deekshabhoomi photos can also be used to greet one another.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 06:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).