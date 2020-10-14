Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din or Dhammachakra Pravartan Day or Dhamma Chakra Anupravartan Din is observed to celebrate the Buddhist conversion of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and approximately 6,00,000 followers on October 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. While Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2020 date remains the same, this year it falls on Wednesday. Dr Ambedkar gave up Hinduism and embraced Buddhism on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi. He did it in retaliation to pertinent caste system prevalent in India. While the observance falls on October 14, it is also celebrated on Dussehra and is called Ashoka Vijayadashami. Millions of Buddhists and Dalits gather at Deekshabhoomi to celebrate the mass conversion every year. October 2016 marked the Diamond Jubilee of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day. As we celebrate DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din 2020 on October 14, here is a list of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day WhatsApp Stickers, Dr BR Ambedkar quotes, Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to wish on the occasion. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Images and Marathi Status: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, SMS and Wishes to Send on Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din ki Hardik Shubhechha Greetings.

On Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, thousands of Neo-Buddhists and Dalits gather at Deekshabhoomi to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar. You can wish those celebrating the observance by sending these Dhammachakra Pravartan Day messages and DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din greetings. You can also send BR Ambedkar Images and popular quotes to extend wishes on the observance. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Powerful Sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar to Remember Him on This Significant Day.

Deekshabhoomi, a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism where Dr BR Abmedkar converted to Buddhism. The mass conversion led by BR Ambedkar was the first-ever of its kind in history. He chose to convert due to the prevalent caste system in society. In 1935, Ambedkar said that although he was born as a Hindu, he said that he would not die as one. Ambedkar studied doctrines of various religions and then decided to embrace Buddhism. As he took the decision, six lakh others joined him.

