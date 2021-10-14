Dhammachakra Pravartan din is a Buddhist festival celebrated in India. This day is observed to celebrate the conversion of BR Ambedkar and his 6,00,000 followers to Buddhism. Here is a collection of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021 WhatsApp messages, status, Facebook quotes, images & HD wallpapers to celebrate with your family and friends. Celebrate Ashok Vijayadashami with Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day greetings, wishes and SMS.

On October 14, 1956, Dr BR Ambedkar and his 6 lakh followers adopted Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. The event took place on Vijay Dashami and, hence, it is also known as Ashok Vijayadashami. Every year, on this one day, people celebrate Vijay Dashami, Dussehra and Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas. We, at LatestLY, have curated messages for all the occasions here at one place. You can send greetings from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, Gif Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021 Status and Images

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021 (File Image)

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021 (File Image)

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Status and Banner in Marathi

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Marathi Wishes (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Marathi Wishes (File Image)

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day Greetings in English

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day (File Image)

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day (File Image)

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2021 Banner

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2021 (File Image)

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2021 (File Image)

Every year, on Vijay Dashami, thousands of people gather together at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur and adopt Buddhism. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has not taken place last year, but the organising committee urged people to pray from home online and follow conversions.

Ambedkar made 22 pledges on the day he converted to Buddhism. In the grand ceremony at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, he said, "By discarding my ancient religion which stood for inequality and oppression, today I am reborn." Observing the adoption of new religion and conversion into Buddhism, here are greetings for the day that you can send on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and through SMS.

Wishing you Happy Ashok Vijayadashami and Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).