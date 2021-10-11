Maha Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navratri every year. It is the third day of Durga Puja, and the celebration is said to be extremely important. Maha Ashtami 2021 will be celebrated on October 13. Also known as Durgashtami, Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Puja 2021, here is everything you need to know about Maha Ashtami 2021, the significance of Durga Ashtami and how it is celebrated.

When is Maha Ashtami 2021?

Maha Ashtami 2021 will be celebrated on October 13. It is on this day that the highly significant Sandhi Puja is conducted. Maha Ashtami tithi begins at 9.47 pm on October 12 and will continue until 8.07 pm on October 13. Durga Puja 2021 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

When is Sandhi Puja?

Sandhi Puja is celebrated towards the end of Ashtami tithi. The Muhurat for Sandhi Puja 2021 will be 07:43 pm to 08:31 pm.

Significance of Maha Ashtami 2021

Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of celebration for Bengalis during the Durga Puja period. On the occasion of Maha Ashtami, people perform Pujas and rituals similar to that on Maha Saptami. However, one integral part of the Durga Ashtami celebration is the performance of Sandhi Puja. Performed at the juncture of Ashtami Tithi and Navami Tithi. It is believed that during this period, Devi Chamunda appears on Earth to kill the demons, Chanda and Munda.

Another integral part of the Maha Ashtami celebration is the performance of Kumari Puja. While some people perform Kumari Puja on all nine days of Navratri. However, it is traditionally performed on the Ashtami date or the Navami date by most. Kumari Puja celebrations include inviting nine young girls to your home and preparing special meals for them. These girls are considered to be avatars of Goddess Durga herself. Durgashtami is supposed to be a reminder of the prevalence of good and the end of evil and is an important day in the fight that Goddess Durga endured to eradicate the evil on Earth. We hope that this Maha Ashtami brings an end to all the evil in the world. Happy Maha Ashtami 2021!

