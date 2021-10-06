After celebrating Mahalaya, people begin the countdown to Durga Puja. So, when is Durga Puja 2021? On what dates do Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami fall? These questions linger in almost every Bengali's mind. After all, Durga Puja is said to be one of the most significant festivals that Bengalis across the world celebrate. Commemorated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, Durga Puja 2021 will be commemorated from October 11 to October 15. This 5-day celebration is filled with all the pomp and enthusiasm every year. The celebration of Durga Puja is filled with various rituals, observances and customs. Each day of Pujo commemorates a different event and is therefore celebrated in its own unique way. As we prepare for Durga Puja 2021, here is the complete Puja Calendar 2021, celebrating each day of Durga Puja and other information. October Navratri Colours 2021 List for PDF Download Online: Date-Wise 9 Colour Dress To Wear on Nine Days, Get Full Calendar and Significance of Each Color.

When is Durga Puja 2021?

As mentioned before, Durga Puja 2021 will be celebrated from October 11 to October 15. However, the dates of Pujo are determined by the observance of Mahalaya Amavasya, commemorated on October 6. The first official day of Pujo is called Maha Shashti, followed by Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

Subho Sasthi or Maha Shashti 2021 - Durga Puja Day 1 - October 11

Maha Shashti, as the name suggests, is the sixth day in the month of Ashwin. This day marks the beginning of Puja celebrations. The main celebration of Maha Shashti revolves around the unveiling of Goddess Durga's face on the idols that are displayed in various Pujo Pandals. Drums, which are commonly called Daak, are also banged at every pandal, and various other rituals and Pujas are also performed on this day.

Maha Saptami - Durga Puja Day 2 - October 12

The second day of Pujo is filled with various special Puja rituals and observances. The first of this is that the Maha Puja is performed on Maha Saptami by placing a banana lead submerged in holy water and covering it with a new saree, all before the sun rises. This action is said to signify a newlywed woman, also referred to as Kola Bou.

Maha Ashtami 2021 - Durga Puja Day 3 - October 13

Maha Ashtami is said to be the most important day in Puja celebrations. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga finally kills the evil demon Mahishasura. Devotees offer their prayer to the goddess, who is also referred to as Anjali, and the auspicious observance of Kumari Puja is also conducted on this day. Kumari Puja revolves around the belief that all young girls are avatars of Goddess Durga herself. People, therefore, invite nine young girls home and prepare a special feast for them. Maha Ashtami also marks the day that the auspicious Sandhi Puja begins.

Maha Navami 2021 - Durga Puja Day 4 - October 14

Maha Navami celebrations revolve around performing the Maha Aarti, the Navami Homa, which brings peace and prosperity to one's life. In some places, people also offer the Durga Balidan on this day, and Maha Navami is celebrated just after Sandhi Puja ends.

Vijaya Dashami 2021 - Durga Puja Day 5 - October 15

The last day of the Puja celebration is known as Vijaya Dashami. On this day, women get together and perform grand dances, play games and sing joyous songs in the name of Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga finally begins her journey back to Mount Kailasa on this day. This is the reason that the idols of Goddess Shakti are also taken for immersion on this day.

We hope that these facts help you understand the celebration of Durga Puja better. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Durga Puja 2021!

