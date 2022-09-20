Shubho Maha Durga Ashtami 2022! Sharadiya Navratri, the holy festival of devotion and worship of Maa Durga, is celebrated all over the country. Durga Puja festival is being celebrated with pomp in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura and Assam. Shardiya Navratri has also started and will end with Vijaya Dashami i.e. Dussehra. The eighth day of Durga Puja and Shardiya Navratri i.e. Ashtami Tithi is considered very important. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

Maha Durga Ashtami 2022 Date and Significance

Maha Durga Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on October 3. Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. Along with this, many people also do Navratri Havan and Kanya Puja on this day. People of the Bengali community offer their special prayer Anjali to Goddess Durga. On this occasion, you can say Subho Maha Ashtami by sharing these adorable HD images, photos, WhatsApp stickers, GIF Greetings and Wallpapers of Maa Durga with your loved ones.

According to the popular legend related to Durga Puja and Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Durga fought the evil demon Mahishasura for nine consecutive days and on the tenth day, Maa Durga ended Mahishasura and freed the world from its terror. That is why this festival lasts for nine days and nine different forms of them are worshipped. This festival ends with Vijaya Dashami i.e. Dussehra. Therefore, this festival is considered a symbol of the victory of good over evil, right over unrighteousness and light over darkness.

It is worth mentioning that girls are worshipped on the day of Maha Ashtami, considering them as the incarnation of Goddess Durga herself. Many people who keep fast on the first and last day or for nine days complete their fast on this day by performing Havan, Kanya Puja. Sharadiya. Durga Puja festival means a lot to the Bengali community in particular as it is celebrated with pomp in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura and Assam.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

