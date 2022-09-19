Durga Puja in West Bengal and other eastern Indian states is celebrated from the sixth day of Navratri and ends with Vijayadashami, also known as Bijoya Dashami, and it's usually a five-day grand celebration in many parts of India. The festival of Mahalaya, which falls one day before Navratri, celebrates the arrival of Goddess Durga on earth from Kailash Parvat. Mahalaya marks the start of Durga Puja festival. This year, Mahalaya 2022 takes place on September 25, Sunday. Meanwhile, Durga Puja 2022 begins on October 1 and ends with Vijayadashami 2022 on October 5, Wednesday. The five days of Durga Puja celebrations are observed as Shashthi or Maha Sashti or Durga Puja Sashti, Saptami or Maha Saptami, Ashtami or Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, Navami or Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami or Subho Bijoya or Bijoyadashami. Durga Puja is one of the biggest and the most elaborate festivals in most parts of the country. Idols of Durga are prepared months in advance, with even eco-friendly idols being given preference recently, and a lot of cultural activities are held. Read on to know more about the dates, history, significance, rituals and ways to celebrate this grand occasion. Navratri and Durga Puja Difference: Ahead of Shardiya Navratri 2022, From Food to Festivities, Know How These Two Celebrations Are More Different Than You Think!

Durga Puja 2022 Full Calendar With Dates

This elaborate Hindu festival to worship Goddess Durga is also known as Durgotsava. It refers to the five days of festivities known as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. This year, the Durga Puja calendar and Puja Tithis are as follows:

Durga Puja 2022 Day 1: October 1 (Shashthi) - Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

Durga Puja 2022 Day 2: October 2 (Saptami)- Durga Saptami, Kolabou Puja

Durga Puja 2022 Day 3: October 3 (Ashtami) - Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja

Durga Puja 2022 Day 4: October 4 (Nabami) - Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa

Durga Puja 2022 Day 5: October 5, Wednesday (Dashami) - Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

History & Significance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is celebrated during Devi Paksha, which is a 15-day period in the Ashwin lunar month of the Hindu calendar, according to Drik Panchang. Devi Paksha translates to "Fortnight of the Goddess". According to Hindu religious texts, before the era of Lord Rama, Goddess Durga was worshipped during Chaitra Navratri. But the Goddess started being worshipped during Sharadiya Navratri during the era of Lord Rama. According to Puranic legends, Lord Rama worshipped and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before going to war with Ravana. This was an untimely invocation of Goddess Durga since she had always been worshipped during Chaitra Navratri, so after Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana due to the blessings of the Goddess Durga, Sharadiya Navratri was seen as the most appropriate time to worship her. The festival of Mahalaya is also celebrated a week before Durga Puja since Goddess Durga was believed to have been created on that day to defeat the demon king Mahishasura.

How Is Durga Puja Different From Navratri Celebrations in the Different States?

In West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the year. These states have a majority of Bengali Hindus and Assamese Hindus. Since this is the most significant socio-cultural event for Bengali Hindu society, it is celebrated on a grand scale in these states. In other states, Durga Puja is observed as Navratri, whose rituals and customs are significantly different from those of Durga Puja, but all of these customs and their dates overlap during Sharadiya Navratri since Navratri is also a festival of worshipping Goddess Durga.

In Gujarat and Maharashtra, Garba and Dandiya dances are pretty popular during Navratri. In Goa, Saraswat Brahmin temples are decorated during the festivities and in Kerala, Ayudha Puja is performed on the ninth day in order to bless all the tools in the house.

Durga Puja in most states is a grand affair. There is often confusion regarding the overlapping dates of Navratri and Durga Puja, but while the customs of celebrating both differ with some parts observing a strict fast during Navratri and others celebrating Durga Puja with elaborate feasts, both events are dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga in her various forms to bring prosperity to devotees’ lives. Happy Durga Puja 2022!

