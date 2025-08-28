Durva Ashtami Puja is an annual auspicious event that is celebrated with great devotion by Hindus across India. Durvashtami Vrat is observed during Shukla Paksha Ashtami in the month of Bhadrapada. The Durva Ashtami Vrat is mainly observed by women. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, typically in August or September. This year, Durva Ashtami on Sunday, August 31, 2025. On this day, the Durva grass, also called Darbha or Doob, is worshipped, which holds special significance in rituals, especially for Lord Ganesha. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

According to drikpanchang, the Purva Viddha Time is from 06:23 to 18:54 pm. The duration of the shubh muhurat will last for 12 hours and 31 minutes. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 22:46 on August 30, 2025 and end at 00:57 on September 01, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Durva Ashtami Puja 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Durva Ashtami Puja 2025 Date

Durva Ashtami Puja 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Durva Ashtami Puja 2025 Timings

The Ashtami Tithi begins at 22:46 on August 30, 2025 and end at 00:57 on September 01, 2025.

The Purva Viddha Time is from 06:23 to 18:54 pm.

The duration of the shubh muhurat will last for 12 hours and 31 minutes.

Durva Ashtami Significance and Rituals

Durva Ashtami holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha as it considered as one of the most unique Hindu festivals which is observed to worship the Durva grass. Durva grass is regarded as one of the most sacred and essential aspects of the various Hindu rituals. On this day, devotees collect 21 blades of fresh Durva grass, often tied in bundles, and perform puja of Lord Ganesha with Durva, chanting mantras and offering modaks or laddoos.

Some women observe a fast on this day for the well-being of their family. According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Ganesha was injured during a battle, Durva grass was used to heal his wound and restore him. Since then, it has become one of the most beloved offerings in his worship.

