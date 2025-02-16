Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is an important occasion observed by Hindus to honor Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for the removal of obstacles and the fulfillment of desires. Falling on the Chaturthi Tithi (the fourth day of the lunar phase) in the Krishna Paksha (waning moon) of the Phalguna month, this sacred event holds deep spiritual significance. It is believed that fasting and worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day ensures peace, prosperity, and the removal of any hindrances in one's life. In this article, let us know more about Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 date, moon rise time, auspicious tithi, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals to observe the sacred fast. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date and Timing

The Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on February 16. The Chaturthi Tithi begins on Saturday, February 15 at 11:53 PM and concludes on Monday, February 17 at 02:15 AM. However, according to the Udaya Tithi (the prevailing lunar day at sunrise), the fast will be observed on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Moon rise time on Sankashti Dat, February 16 is at 09:38 PM. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Shubh Muhurat

The following are the shubh muhurats (auspicious timings) for performing the rituals and worship during Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi in 2025:

Brahma Muhurta: 05:16 AM – 06:07 AM

Vijay Muhurta: 02:28 PM – 03:12 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:09 PM – 06:35 PM

Amrit Kaal: 09:48 PM – 11:36 PM

These timings are considered highly auspicious for performing prayers and rituals during the day. Devotees are encouraged to perform the worship during these periods for maximum spiritual benefits.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals and Significance

The observance of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi involves several steps, beginning with early morning rituals and culminating in the worship of Lord Ganesha. Here is a step-by-step guide for performing the puja:

Early Morning Rituals:

Wake up early and take a holy bath (snan).

Offer Arghya (water offering) to the Sun God as a part of purification and devotion.

Setting Up the Puja Space:

Prepare a clean and sacred space for performing the puja.

Lay a clean cloth on a wooden platform, which will be used for placing the idols.

Installation of Idols:

Place idols or images of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva on the platform.

Offerings to Lord Ganesha:

Modaks, Laddoos, Akshat (rice grains), and Durva grass are considered auspicious offerings to Lord Ganesha. Place these offerings in front of the idols.

Performing Aarti and Reciting Vrat Katha:

Apply a Tilak (sacred mark) on Lord Ganesha's forehead as a mark of respect and devotion.

Light a lamp with pure ghee and perform the Aarti to Lord Ganesha.

Recite the Vrat Katha (the story or narration associated with the Sankashti Chaturthi fast) with devotion. This Katha is an important aspect of the fast as it connects the devotee to the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha.

After the Katha, offer sweets, Modaks, and fruits to Lord Ganesha as a mark of gratitude. Distribute the prasad (holy offerings) among family members and others in the household. This is considered a way to share the blessings received from Lord Ganesha.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi holds immense spiritual significance. Observing a fast and worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is believed to remove all obstacles, both material and spiritual, from one's life. The fast is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of Vighnas (obstacles) and the lord of intellect and wisdom.

Devotees believe that by honoring Lord Ganesha, their lives will be filled with peace, prosperity, and success. Additionally, performing this fast is believed to bring the blessings of Lord Shiva, as Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Therefore, this day holds an important place in the hearts of devotees who seek divine blessings for their personal and professional wellbeing.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is a day of immense spiritual significance for Hindus, particularly for those who seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for the removal of obstacles and the attainment of peace and prosperity. The rituals performed on this day, including fasting, offering prayers, and following the sacred puja vidhi, help devotees purify their minds and bodies while bringing them closer to the divine.

