As 2024 draws to a close, it is time to bid goodbye to the old and welcome the new with open arms. While we gear up to welcome 2025, one thing will always remain timeless: our love for celebrating festivals. India is a country where diversity shines bright. Every state has its own culture, language, festivals, and religious observance. Hence, there is a reason to celebrate every month. Whether it is spraying water and colours for Holi, worshipping Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating Goddess Durga during Navratri, or lighting diyas and bursting firecrackers for Diwali, every month has something special to look forward to. To help you plan your celebrations and preparations, here’s a complete calendar of Hindu festivals for 2025. Mark your dates and get ready to celebrate! 100 Days To New Year 2025: Netizens Start Countdown To Happy New Year With Positive Tweets, Photos and Hopeful Messages.

In India, many festivals have deep religious roots and are celebrated to honour various deities and saints. Due to this, the year is filled with many occasions, ranging from spiritual observances to religious festivals. On these days, devotees offer prayers, seek divine blessings, keep fasts, and express their faith and gratitude. Many festivals also coincide with harvest festivals like Pongal, Baisakhi, and Onam. In the below 2025 Hindu festivals calendar, you will find the dates to important festivals and events like Lohri, Vishu 2025, Puthandu 2025, Maha Shivratri, Holi, Ugadi 2025, Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Baisakhi 2025, Navratri, Dussehra 2025, Diwali 2025, Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj 2025, and more. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

Full 2025 Hindu Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event January 1 Wednesday New Year January 6 Monday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti January 12 Sunday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti January 13 Monday Lohri January 14 Tuesday Makar Sankranti January 14 – 17 Tuesday – Friday Pongal February 1 Saturday Ganesh Jayanti February 2 Sunday Basant Panchami February 4 Tuesday Narmada Jayanti February 5 Wednesday Bhishma Ashtami February 12 Wednesday Guru Ravidas Jayanti February 12 Wednesday Lalita Jayanti February 18 Tuesday Yashoda Jayanti February 20 Thursday Shabri Jayanti February 21 Friday Janaki Jayanti February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti February 24 Monday Vijaya Ekadashi February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri March 1 Saturday Phoolera Dooj March 1 Saturday Ramakrishna Jayanti March 10 Monday Amalaki Ekadashi March 12 Wednesday Masi Magam March 13 Thursday Holika Dahan March 13 Thursday Attukal Pongal March 14 Friday Holi March 14 Friday Dol Purnima March 14 Friday Lakshmi Jayanti March 14 Friday Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti March 14 Friday Karadaiyan Nombu March 16 Sunday Bhai Dooj March 30 Sunday Ugadi March 30 Sunday Gudi Padwa March 30 Sunday Chaitra Navratri March 30 Sunday Jhulelal Jayanti March 31 Monday Gauri Puja March 31 Monday Gangaur April 2 Wednesday Lakshmi Panchami April 3 Thursday Yamuna Chhath April 6 Sunday Ram Navami April 6 Sunday Swami Narayan Jayanti April 6 Sunday Mahatara Jayanti April 10 Thursday Mahavir Swami Jayanti April 12 Saturday Hanuman Jayanti April 13 Sunday Baisakhi April 14 Monday Puthandu April 14 Monday Vishu April 24 Thursday Vallabhacharya Jayanti April 29 Tuesday Parshuram Jayanti April 30 Wednesday Matangi Jayanti May 2 Friday Shankaracharya Jayanti May 2 Friday Surdas Jayanti May 2 Friday Ramanuja Jayanti May 3 Saturday Ganga Saptami May 5 Monday Sita Navami May 5 Monday Baglamukhi Jayanti May 7 Wednesday Thrissur Pooram May 11 Sunday Narasimha Jayanti May 12 Monday Buddha Purnima May 13 Tuesday Narada Jayanti June 4 Wednesday Mahesh Navami June 5 Thursday Ganga Dussehra June 6 Friday Gayatri Jayanti June 11 Wednesday Kabirdas Jayanti June 21 Saturday Yogini Ekadashi June 27 Friday Jagannath Rath Yatra July 6 – 10 Sunday – Thursday Gauri Vrat July 10 Thursday Guru Purnima July 11 Friday Shravan Starts July 24 Thursday Hariyali Amavasya July 27 Sunday Hariyali Teej July 29 Tuesday Nag Panchami July 30 Wednesday Kalki Jayanti July 31 Thursday Tulsidas Jayanti August 2 Saturday Aadi Perukku August 9 Saturday Raksha Bandhan August 9 Saturday Gayatri Jayanti August 12 Tuesday Kajari Teej August 14 Thursday Balarama Jayanti August 15 Friday Parsi New Year August 16 Saturday Krishna Janmashtami August 16 Sunday Dahi Handi August 26 Tuesday Gowri Habba August 26 Tuesday Onam Starts August 27 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 1 Monday Jyestha Gauri Pooja September 2 Tuesday Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan September 5 Friday Onam celebrations September 6 Saturday Ganesh Visarjan September 8 Monday Pitru Paksha Begins September 22 Monday Navratri Begins September 28 Sunday Durga Puja Begins October 1 Wednesday Maha Navami October 2 Thursday Dussehra, Vijayadashami October 2 Thursday Buddha Jayanti October 7 Tuesday Valmiki Jayanti October 7 Tuesday Mirabai Jayanti October 10 Friday Karwa Chauth October 18 Saturday Dhanteras October 20 Monday Lakshmi Puja / Diwali October 20 Monday Kamala Jayanti October 22 Wednesday Govardhan Puja October 22 Wednesday Gujarati New Year October 23 Thursday Bhai Dooj October 27 Monday Chhath Puja November 2 Sunday Tulsi Vivah November 5 Wednesday Dev Diwali November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 1 Monday Gita Jayanti December 4 Thursday Dattatreya Jayanti December 4 Thursday Annapurna Jayanti

We hope this complete 2025 Hindu festival calendar helps you plan your celebrations for the year ahead. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a wonderful, joyful, and successful 2025!

