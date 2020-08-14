Independence Day is celebrated grandly in India with varying festivities. August 15 marks the day India became free from the British forces after 200 years of colonial rules. Indians celebrate the day remembering the contributions and celebrations of the freedom fighters. People dress in tricolour, hoist the national flag and salute it. People decorate their houses and offices in the colours of saffron, white and green. They also make rangoli designs and flower kolam patterns on their doorway in the three colours signifying the festival. As we celebrate Independence Day 2020, we bring to you beautiful and easy kolam designs to up the celebrations. Our list also includes Muggulu images of coloured rice powder and flower petals. You can also make a simple Independence Day pookalam using flowers in orange and white and use leaves for the green. Independence Day 2020 Special Rangoli Designs: Easy Rangoli Pattern Tutorials in Tricolour to Brighten Your 15th of August Celebrations (Watch Videos)

While people will be at home on this Independence Day 2020 due to COVID-19, you can make the celebrations vibrant with these designs. A special rangoli in tricolour will not only earn your praises but also change the mood of your house. To make muggulu, you can also use coloured sand or petals. Using your creativity, you can make the artwork look amazing. Watch the DIY videos below and be inspired! Independence Day 2020 Virtual Celebrations & Activities: From Kite Making to Singing Patriotic Bollywood Songs in Hindi, Last-Minute Ideas for 15th August Celebration With Family & Friends

Independence Day Kolam:

Independence Day Muggulu:

Independence Day Rangoli:

Independence Day Pookalam:

These colours will add the festive occasion this year. You can also take pictures of your artwork and inspire your friends and family to do the same. We hope your Independence Day celebrations turn out great this year. We wish you a Happy Independence Day 2020!

