Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 marking the freedom the country received from the clutches of the British after 200 years of colonial rule. Indians observe the day with grand celebrations every year remembering the struggle of the freedom fighters who strove to drive away foreign rule. While every year the day is celebrated grandly, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities have been curtailed. However, you can still celebrate 74th Independence Day with some virtual activities. As many people are confined to their homes due to the spread of coronavirus, we bring to you last-minute ideas to celebrate Independence Day 2020 with virtual celebrations and activities.

If you are worried that you are too late to arrange for virtual Independence Day, then we have got you covered. From kite making to singing patriotic Bollywood songs, you can celebrate the day in a different way. Also, don't forget to dress up for the occasion. Listed below are the ways in which you can celebrate Independence Day 2020.

Kite Making

Flying kites on Independence Day is a common traditional practise in Delhi. It is to showcase the spirit of freedom and has historical significance. You can virtually learn kite-making along with friends and family and turn it to a fun session.

Singing Patriotic Bollywood Songs in Hindi

If you think you will miss singing patriotic songs with friends this year, then you should set up a video call with them and do it. You can all together play the same songs and listen to it and not miss out on I-Day celebrations.

Dressing Up in Tricolour

National Flag Making

Every year, schools encourage students to make the Indian National Flag from scratch ahead of Independence Day. This year too, you can get together with your gang and arrange a flag making contest!

Tricolour Food!

Independence Day 2020 Special Tricolour Menu: From Tiranga Sandwich, Pizza to Jelly Shots, Interesting Recipes to Make and Celebrate The Day at Home. Gajar ka Halwa, barfi and Loki ka halwa will ensure the Independence Day virtual celebrations is complete. Tell you, friends, to get their own tricolour-inspired dishes before the screen. Together relish it and have a good time.

While people are at home to keep themselves away from the virus, don't miss out on the celebrations. Observe Independence Day 2020 in a new way and let's encourage others also the same. We hope you have a great Independence Day 2020 virtual party!

