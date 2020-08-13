Independence Day is around the corner and people are preparing for the big day. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the celebrations, people are still observing the day at their homes with those they live. People often make rangoli outside their homes in colours of saffron, white and green depicting the theme of the day. Varying rangoli designs and patterns are made as a part of the celebrations. As August 15 approaches, we bring to you beautiful Independence Day 2020 designs to adorn your houses. These are easy DIY videos and can be done quickly without a lot of efforts. These I-Day rangoli designs will add some beautiful colours to your celebrations. Independence Day 2020 Special Tricolour Menu: From Tiranga Sandwich, Pizza to Jelly Shots, Interesting Recipes to Make and Celebrate The Day at Home.

Making rangoli patterns outside doors is an integral part of festive celebrations in India. And Independence Day is no less of a grand day for Indians, so the observance sees a lot of traditional ingredients too. People also apply Mehendi designs in the shape of Indian National flag and popular Indian structures celebrating the national festival. You can check here and learn how to make simple henna designs themed Independence Day.

Independence Day Easy Rangoli:

Simple Independence Day Rangoli Design:

Special Independence Day Rangoli Design:

India received independence from the British rule on August 15, 1947. Indians mark the day with grand celebrations remembering the efforts of freedom fighters who strived to save Indians from the clutches of the British forces. While the integral part of today's celebrations remains the same, there are various cultural and traditional elements that are added to the festivities. We wish you all a Happy Independence Day 2020!

