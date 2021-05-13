Eid Mubarak! Eid is a festival that is celebrated at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. One of the important aspects of Eid is to get ready, wear traditional outfits, and feast on this day. Eid Mehendi designs are often searched for a night before to complete the traditional look. Trying out different henna designs or applying Mehandi has always been a part of festive celebrations. On Eid al-Fitr, women lookup for the latest henna designs, simple Mehandi patterns, Eid mehndi designs, easy Arabic Mehandi design images, and photos to try out on their own hands. If you too are looking for the latest Arabic designs and tricks to apply mehndi quickly, we have your back!

This time due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people cannot go to meet their friends and relatives, but one of the ways to keep up with the spirit of the festival is to apply mehendi. But if you are running low on time and want to apply mehndi quickly, we have for you the easiest design ideas. There are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On this day women lovingly apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Watch Video of 5-Minute Arabic Mehendi Designs

Simple Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FATHIMA JAZEER | KANNUR (@henna_by_jenna_)

The Bracelet Mehndi Design

Simple Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna Artist (@henna_by_sana)

Dot Mehendi Designs:

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . 𝓗𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓪 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓮 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 (@hennahouselondon) on May 30, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

Simple yet pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artistic Henna Designs (@artistic.henna.designs) on May 30, 2019 at 3:17am PDT

Short and elegant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artistic Henna Designs (@artistic.henna.designs) on May 29, 2019 at 10:58am PDT

Simple Full Front Hand Mehndi Design:

Step by Step Mehendi Tutorial:

Beautiful And Simple Mehendi Design:

It is okay if you are unable to draw perfect shapes, however, do not forget to apply lemon and sugar syrup on dried-up mehendi for better colour. Happy Eid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).