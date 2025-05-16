The festive occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the 13 significant Sankatahara Ganesha Chaturthi Vratas, which the people of the Hindu community observe in a calendar year. Devotees worship different forms of Lord Ganesha with high regard on this auspicious day. There are several rituals and traditions which are customary during Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. If you are looking for more important information about Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 observance – its date, puja muhurat, rituals, and significance- you have arrived at the right place. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Messages & Images: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate the Auspicious Day of Lord Ganesha.

What is the date of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025?

The festive event of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Vaishakha, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls between April and May. Hence, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 will take place on Friday, May 16.

What is the shubh muhurat of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025?

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi on Friday, May 16, 2025

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 10:39 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:02 AM on May 16, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:13 AM on May 17, 2025

What is puja vidhi and rituals of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi?

People follow many rituals on the holy occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Early bathing before or during sunrise is highly recommended. Many devotees religiously follow Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi on this auspicious day. They observe a full-day fast to please Lord Ganesha. The sighting of the Moon and the Ganesh Puja have cultural significance.

People clean their place of worship and offer flowers, sweets, incense sticks, rice, coconut, and other holy items to Lord Ganesha's deity while worshipping him. A holy lamp is lit, and prayers, mantras, bhajans, and kirtans are sung in high devotion to the Almighty. People also prepare special Naivedya or Bhog, also Modak, and offer it to Sri Ganesha before being distributed to all devotees.

What is the significance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi?

The observance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is culturally significant. As Lord Ganesha is fondly known as Lord Vighnaharta, it is believed that people who follow all the rituals dutifully are blessed immensely. It is said that if the occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Saturday, it is considered highly auspicious and is rather called ‘Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi’.

It is said that on this occasion, Lord Ganesha was anointed as the Supreme God. People who observe Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrata are rid of their past and present sins and are cleared of future obstacles. Lord Ganesha also blesses his devotees with utmost health, wealth, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.

