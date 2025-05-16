Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on May 16. This annual observance is considered to be an important observance for devotees of Lord Ganesha across the world. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi celebrates the Ekadanta version of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ekadanta is considered to be one of the Ashtavinayaka forms of Ganesha and his name literally translates to the God with one tooth. On the occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, people often share Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes and messages, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 greetings, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi images and wallpapers with family and friends.

The celebration of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is marked on the Krishan Paksha Chaturthi tithi in the month of Vaishakha. The chaturthi tithi for Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 will begin at 04:02 AM on May 16 and go on till 05:13 AM on May 17. Like all Chaturthi celebrations, observing the Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is a common practice on this day. The Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi fast is broken at moonrise, on Sankashti Day, which is expected to be at 10.31 PM on May 16. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Observing the Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrath is believed to help devotees to seek penance for their wrong doings and appease Lord Ganesha to ease their pain and sufferings and bless them with prosperity. As we prepare to celebrate Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, here are some Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes and messages, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 greetings, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi images and wallpapers that you can post online.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha, the Remover of Obstacles, Bless You With Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity on This Sacred Sankashti Chaturthi.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, May All Your Worries Vanish, and Your Path Be Illuminated With Divine Guidance.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Vighnaharta Ganesha Bless You With Strength To Overcome Challenges and Success in Every Step of Life.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Sankashti Chaturthi Filled With Devotion, Joy, and Positive Beginnings.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Ekadanta Fill Your Life With Happiness, Good Health, and Endless Success.

The celebration of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to be focused on the folklore of when Lord Ganesha was hit by Lord Parashuram’s axe when the latter was trying to meet Lord Shiva. Lord Ganesha lost his tooth when the axe hit him, thereby gaining the name of Ekadanta.

