Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year on 15 September in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. One of India’s finest engineers, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, was born on this day in the year 1860. According to the Institution of Engineers India, he was referred to as the ‘precursor of economic planning in India’. Here's a collection of Engineers' Day 2021 wishes, Engineers Day greetings, Happy Engineers' Day images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day. Engineers Day 2021 in India: Know Date, History and Significance of Day Honouring M. Visvesvaraya, Respected Indian Civil Engineer.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is also known as ‘VM Sir’ due to his contributions to the field of engineering and for being a pioneer of education. He was an Indian civil engineer. On this day, all engineers wish each other by sending various messages on social media. Engineers from all fields, be it mechanical, electrical, automobile and civil, wish each on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and even through SMS.

M Visvesvaraya was born in Muddenahali of Mysore Kingdom and worked as an assistant engineer at the Public Works Department Bombay. Later, he was invited to join the Indian irrigation system. VM Sir pursued his degree from Asia’s third oldest college, College of Engineering Pune. He was also the chief engineer of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Karnataka and in Hyderabad, he served as one of the chief engineers of the flood protection system for the city. He designed the ‘automatic barrier water floodgates’ installed in Pune in 1903 at the Khadakvasla reservoir. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1955. Remembering his great work in the field of engineering, you can send messages with our collection of WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook status and SMS to wish all the engineers around you.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Engineer’s Day to All the Engineers. We Salute Your Great Ideas and Innovations That Have Truly Changed Our Lives.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Engineering Is Not Only the Study of 45 Subjects but It Is Moral Studies of Intellectual Life. Happy Engineers Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Sixth Day God Understood He Cannot Do It All, so He Created Engineers. Happy Engineer’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Man’s “Magic” Is Another Man’s Engineering. “Supernatural” Is a Null Word. Happy Engineer’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Proud of Your Acumen. Happy Engineer’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Nation Is Complete Without Its Engineers. Happy Engineer’s Day

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was known for his sincerity, time management and dedication to the cause. He was a very big lover of Kannada and he set up the Kannada Parishad for the improvement of Kannada. On his birthday, honour him and celebrate his contributions in the field of engineering by sending these wishes and messages through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Status, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Happy Engineer's Day 2021, everyone!

