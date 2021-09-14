Engineers are known to be the backbone of every nation. They play a key role in every stream and are often neglected. However, their role is often neglected instead of being celebrated. Engineer's Day aims to change just that. Engineer's Day is celebrated in India on September 15 every year. An homage to one of India's finest engineers, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Engineer's Day is considered a celebration of great importance in our country, which churns out lakhs of new engineers into our country the world every year. As we prepare to celebrate Engineer's Day 2021, here's everything we need to know about this day. Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Jayanti: Remembering the 'Father of Indian Engineering'.

When is Engineer's Day 2021?

Engineer's Day 2021 will be celebrated on September 15. This annual commemoration marks the birth of Mokshagundam Visvesaraya on September 15, 1861. Every year, this celebration helps engineers to remember why they chose this field, how they help build the future, and more.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's Role in Shaping India

He played a key role in the way India managed and utilised modern irrigation techniques as well as flood control and mitigation. He designed the 'automatic barrier water floodgates', which was installed in Pune in 1903 at Khadakvasla reservoir and is the architect behind India's largest dam - Krishnasagar.

India produces more than 1.5 million engineers every year from 4000 institutes. They play a key role in building the country and contributing to its economic growth and well-being. And the passion and determination that it takes to make a good engineer is something that most people do not talk about. The celebration of Engineer's Day gives us an opportunity to do all that. And of course, most people take this opportunity to indulge in some good old humour with engineering jokes and memes. Here's hoping that you make the engineers feel special this Engineer's Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).