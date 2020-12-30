2020 was a wild ride, yet we survived. With new hopes and aspirations, we will soon ring in New Year. There is no better way to celebrate new beginnings by throwing an awesome party. But given the ongoing situation that will have to take a sit back. If you are celebrating New Year 2021, just make sure you are doing it responsibly and virtually. It is not easy around the holidays to follow so many precautions when all you want is to ring in the celebration with your close friends and family. But it is important to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and there are plenty of ways. With virtual celebrations, you can also mark the start of new beginnings by sharing thoughtful messages to your near ones, with whom you won’t be able to celebrate the day. Here we bring you the First Day of New Year 2021 wishes and HD images that are perfect for sending out meaningful HNY greetings, expressing how much you miss them and wishing nothing but happiness for them. These New Year’s Day quotes, messages and greetings are also perfect for your Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. Besides, you can make the day even more eventful with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs.

No matter where you are on the New Year’s Day, you can never go wrong with thoughtful greetings and quotes. Whether you are keeping it small with your immediate family members, or having a zoom party, we all can ring in the New Year 2021 with a bang. Without looking any further, download these First Day of New Year 2021 wishes, inspirational and hopeful quotes, Happy New Year 2021 greetings, Facebook posts, WhatsApp stickers and more. You can either send Happy New Year greetings through online messaging apps or use these beautiful quotes as a perfect Insta caption. Enjoy New Year’s Day 2021 with delight!

First Day of New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the 12 Months of New Year Be Full of New Achievements for You. May the Days Be Filled With Eternal Happiness for You and Your Family!

First Day of New Year 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fresh HOPES, Fresh PLANS, Fresh EFFORTS, Fresh FEELINGS, Fresh COMMITMENT. Welcome 2021 With a Fresh ATTITUDE. Happy New Year.

First Day of New Year 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joys of New Year Last Forever in Your Life. May You Find the Light That Guides You Towards Your Desired Destination. Happy New Year!

First Day of New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time to Decorate Your Life With the Colors That This New Year Has Brought for You. May Your Life Shine Brighter Than a Thousand Lightning Stars!

First Day of New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year! I Hope All Your Dreams Come True in 2021 – Onward and Upwards!

First Day of New Year 2021 GIF (Photo Credits: File Image)

Send GIF With Message: Happy New Year 2021!

How to Download New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers make festivals merrier. There are so many cute and adorable sticker images that rightly capture the events joy. WhatsApp stickers are available for both iOS and Android phones, or you can click HERE to download the latest collection. We hope you enjoy the New Year 2021 celebration and the above Happy New Year wishes help you send thoughtful greetings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).