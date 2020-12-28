2020 is nearly over! Instead of heading out for a night on the town, we will be settling in for an evening on the couch to bid farewell to one of the most challenging years in recent times. Not that any of us are expecting things to change overnight, but we all have made it through, probably the weirdest year of our lives. And that calls for a celebration. Come December 31, club nights, house parties and huge public celebrations are all pretty much out of the question, but we can bring the festivities online. Before the clock strikes 12, grab your favourite bottle of bubbly and get ready to celebrate with these festive New Year’s Eve 2020 virtual party ideas. Online events, fun games, movies, countdown and more, here we bring you seven ways to ring in 2021 while staying at home.

1. Decorate for 2021: It cannot be a New Year’s Eve, without a glittery decoration or two. So what if you are at home, some of you might be alone, but do not let any of it take away the festive cheer. Add NYE touch to your home with 2021 balloons, lights and more, to adorn your house, as you gear up to welcome yet another year.

2. Send Your Invitations: Beautiful invitations are always in. Make sure your guests feel extra special. Send out something glitzy in the mail or send out online invitations to invite your friends and family to attend NYE party virtually. Include all the details for your event and the activities you plan to host to ensure your guests show up to the party prepped.

3. Virtual Dinner Party: Hosting a fancy dinner party can be still accomplished virtually. Plan a simple dinner menu for everyone to enjoy. The only difference this time would be that your guests prepare their own, which in itself is a fun activity. Send out dinner recipes ahead of time with your invitations and encourage everyone to whip up their dinner meal before your party’s start time. Raise a glass to the new year to come, together!

4. Online Events: There are many events and concerts being planned for NYE—all to attend online. Since going to an in-person event is out of the question this year, plenty of businesses are pivoting for the occasion. Be it BTS going live of watch the Times Square Ball Drop; everyone can be watched and enjoyed online, as we ring in to the coming year.

5. Fun Games: If you are a game lover, you know it is easy to keep a game going, well past midnight when you are having fun. There are many online games that get the virtual party started! New Year’s Bingo, Guess the Resolution, Never Have I Ever (This Year) and more, personalise the questions or play as they are available online, it will be extremely fun to ring in 2021 with so many online games.

6. Countdown: Midnight is the main event at NYE parties, and anticipation builds as the night progresses. Posting a countdown clock can help build the suspense, as you are on the Zoom call with your friends and family. You can customise a countdown clock on timeanddate.com or countingdownto. Devote one device, a spare computer or tablet, to display the clock and share the screen.

7. List Down to What You Are Thankful For: 2020 has been challenging for all of us. But in the future, when we will look back, we will remember many things we survived. The year may not have been great, but it is essential to count your blessings. List down the things you are thankful for in 2020 and bid farewell to the year on a positive note.

In-person New Years’ parties benefit from the buzz of the real live crowds, virtual bashes conducted over Zoom and other video platforms enable you to celebrate with friends living far away and homebodies. Besides, you can indulge in all the bubbly you want, because no one has to drive home afterwards. We wish you and your near ones a very happy and safe New Year!

