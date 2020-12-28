Are you ready to kick-start another year? Well, the excitement may not be the same as it has always been, because big events and concerts are all cancelled, but we can still ring in 2021 with a blast. All thanks to the New Year’s Eve 2020 virtual events and parties. If you are scrambling to see what NYE events are happening before the big day, you just arrived at the right place. Luckily there are plenty of online events to kiss 2020 goodbye, no matter where you are. Concerts, races and even the traditional Times Square ball drop have all moved to the internet to give you the best New Year’s Events while remaining safe. Music lovers and revellers rejoice, here we bring the best New Year’s Eve 2020 virtual parties. From the Bangtan Boys, BTS NYE live concert to Times Square Ball drop, check out six online events to welcome, hopefully, a much less chaotic 2021.

BTS Live Concert:

In April this year, the South Korean boy band BTS had to call off their world tour and have not played live since. This New Year’s Eve, they are back for the ARMY. The band’s management company, Big Hit, are arranging a huge show just outside Seoul, featuring not only BTS, but other K-Pop artists like NU’EST, GFriend and ENHYPEN. Fans around the world will be able to tune in to the live concert via Weverse.

Tomorrowland’s Virtual Show:

Get ready for the Madness with @dimitrivegas & @likemike at Tomorrowland on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/H3S0JeDQbz — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) December 13, 2020

EDM lovers can rejoice, as Tomorrowland will be hosting an online New Year’s Eve concert complete with all your favourite artists—Diplo, Martin, Snoop Dogg and more. You can watch the live stream here.

Rave to the Moon:

DJ Scruff and DJ Yoda will be playing from venues around the world. The Rave to the Moon from home, is a free charity at-home rave. The event organisers have decided the name, hoping for ravers to collectively step the dance to the moon (577 million steps). The person with the highest step count will win a prize.

Times Square Ball Drop:

One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year. On December 31st, the Ball will drop in Times Square. Times Square New Year's Eve 2021 is happening visually, virtually, safely. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5CE5ROZgTF — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) September 23, 2020

Luckily, you can still watch the iconic Times Square ball drop that traditionally rings in the New Year. Times Square, in New York, will be shut down to the public, but the virtual event is on. You can live-stream a series of live performances from the square for free from early evening. American actor, Jonathan Bennett, will host the celebration, starting with the lighting and raising the hallowed ball. Click here for the live stream event.

Jean-Michel Jarre Live From Notre-Dame

French composer, Jean-Michel Jarre will play a spectacular set inside France’s most famous place of worship, Notre Dame. He will actually be performing live from a nearby studio, while his avatar will appear in a virtual Notre-Dame. The event will be streamed for free on social VRChat.

Edinburgh Hogmanay

Scotland’s biggest NYE celebration is going entirely virtual this year. Speakers and performers from across the arts are taking part in a series of shows. The virtual NYE events will begin from December 29 to December 31, 2020, as attendees worldwide enter 2021. You can watch live concerts by clicking HERE.

These are some of the most famous and biggest live concerts scheduled for 31st December night. You can party from your couch and ring in 2021 with cheer. Get ready to break out the champagne and attend the above online events that will have racing to get to the New Year 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).