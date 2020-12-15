The Hindu month of Margashirsha, the ninth month in the calendar is considered as an auspicious time to worship Goddess Mahalaxmi and Lord Vishnu. On every Thursday of this month, a fast is held and prayers are offered to Mahalakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is called the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat and is observed in Maharashtra mostly by the women. The first Margashirsha Guruvar will be on the coming Thursday, December 17. Ahead of this festive fast day, we tell you everything about the Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and significance of these fasts.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Dates

The first day of Margashirsha Guruvar fast will be on December 17, 2020. The next dates are - December 24, December 31 and January 7.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Puja Vidhi

On the Thursday morning f December 17, take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Install an idol of Goddess Mahalakshmi on a platform for her aarti.

Take a kalash (pot) full of water and adorn it with betel and mango leaves. Cover it with red cloth. Place a coconut on the top of the kalash and put haldi-kumkum over it.

Put the kalash in a plate with rice grains and some coins.

To do the puja, offer flowers or a garland on the coconut, applly haldi-kumkum, light a diya and incense sticks.

Recite Mahalakshmi Vart Katha, chant Shri Mahalakshmi aarti and other prayers which praise the Goddess of wealth and Lord Vishnu.

In the prasad, keep sweets or 5 fruits.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Significance

In the ancient scriptures, Margashirsha is mentioned as a time for religious activities. So this is considered to be a very holy month. It is believed that the era of Satyug, began in this month. So performing worship and other auspicious activities are highly rewarding. The Margashirsha Lakshmi Puja Vrat is observed from sunrise to sunset. Praying to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi is said to bless one with several benefits. Goddess Lakshmi is said to bless one with good luck, wealth and fortune. Newly married couples also keep a fast on this day to seek blessings.

