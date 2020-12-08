The ninth month of Hindu calendar is the Margashirsha month or Agrahayana. Every Thursday of this month is considered auspicious for Goddess Mahalaxmi. On this day, a fast is kept for the Goddess and it is considered a holy day especially in Maharashtra. Called as Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat, this fast is said to gain blessings of wealth, success and prosperity to one's household. This year the month of Margashirsha begins after Amavasya or No Moon Day on December 15. Ahead of the first Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat, we tell you all details about the dates and significance. December 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Christmas and New Years' Eve; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Dates

The holy month of Margashirsha in Maharashtra begins on December 15, Tuesday. So the following Thursday, ie December 17 will be the first Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat. Devi Lakshmi Appeared in Your Dream? Know The Meaning And Interpretation of Seeing the Hindu Goddess of Wealth During Sleep.

First Margashirsha Guruvar: 17th December

Second Margashirsha Guruvar: 24th December

Third Margashirsha Guruvar: 31st December

Fourth Margashirsha Guruvar: 7th January

This year, the calendar month of Margashirsha will end on January 13. The fasts are similar to Shravani Somwar or Sawan Somwar that are kept for Lord Shiva in the holy month of Sawan.

Significance of Mahalakshmi Vrat

Goddess Lakshmi is known as the Goddess of wealth. She is also worshipped during Diwali to seek wealth and prosperity. Devotees pray to her to seek prosperity and good fortune. Observing a fast for Devi Mahalakshmi is said to highly rewarding. A special Lakshmi Puja on every Thursday is said to eliminate one's sorrows and solve their problems. Worshipping and pleasing Goddess Mahalaxmi is said to bring in good luck.

So now you know why every Thursday of this holy Hindu month is celebrated with Mahalakshmi fast. Ahead of this auspicious celebrations, we wish you all Happy Mahalakshmi Guruvar!

