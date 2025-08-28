Phuket, August 28: Phuket’s historic Old Town witnessed a cultural milestone as the island hosted its first-ever Ganeshotsav during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, drawing more than 10,000 participants in a spectacular evening procession. The celebration, blending India’s devotion with Thailand’s reverence for Lord Ganesh, transformed the streets into a sea of chants, music, and vibrant colours.

The grand festival was the vision of Thai entrepreneur Papachsorn Meepa, who built the magnificent Lord Ganesh Temple in Rawai in just 15 months. Her dream came to life with the inaugural Ganeshotsav, which united cultures, communities, and generations, marking Phuket as a new hub for global devotional celebrations. Did Thai Royal Family Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Video From Phuket’s Lord Shrimant Ganpati Bappa Devalai Circulated With False Claims.

Phuket Hosts First-Ever Ganeshotsav

Roads in Old Town were closed as the Dhol Tasha drum parade, devotional music, and traditional dancers filled the atmosphere with energy. The procession featured offerings, cultural performances, and streets adorned with over 200,000 fresh flowers, leaving locals and tourists captivated. Videos of the vibrant event are now circulating widely online, showcasing Phuket’s historic cultural debut. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Idol of Lord Ganesha Styled After Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Inspired by His Padayatra Look Installed in Hyderabad, Video Surfaces.

“This is more than a festival—it’s a cultural bridge, a symbol of friendship between Thailand and India, and the beginning of a new tradition for Phuket,” said Meepa.

The event was graced by government dignitaries and prominent personalities, including Chayatham Prommasorn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport; Suwit Phunsiam, Deputy Governor of Phuket; Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation; and Ravi Chandran, former CEO of Laguna Phuket.

With its devotional fervour and tourism appeal, Phuket’s Ganeshotsav is set to become an annual highlight, drawing devotees and travellers from across the world to celebrate Lord Ganesh on the island’s streets.

