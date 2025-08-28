Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations nationwide, a heartwarming video from Telangana's Hyderabad is going viral on social media. An idol of Lord Ganesha styled as the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, inspired by his padayatra look, has been installed in Hyderabad by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar. Kumar is the Chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation. The Revanth Reddy-styled Ganpati idol themed "Telangana Rising" depicts Lord Ganesh in attire associated with the Chief Minister - a white shirt, black trousers, and a green shawl draped over the shoulder. The look of the Ganpati idol is inspired by a photograph of Revanth Reddy during his padayatra. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Amid Talks of Alliance During BMC Elections 2025, Uddhav Thackeray Visits Raj Thackeray’s Home for Ganesh Puja.

Idol of Lord Ganesha Styled as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

