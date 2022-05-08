Ganga Jayanti was a day when ganga was reborn. It is also known as Ganga Saptami or Ganga Pujan. This year Ganga Saptami 2022 will be observed on May 8, Sunday. Here's a collection of Ganga Saptami 2022 images, Happy Ganga Jayanti 2022 greetings, Ganga Saptami quotes, Ganga Saptami wishes 2022, HD wallpapers, SMS, Facebook status and quotes to celebrate with family and friends. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check Date Sheet of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for The Month.

According to legends, Jahnu Rishi released Ganga from his year on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. As you celebrate Ganga Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Many people take a bath in the holy river Ganga on this day. Taking a dip in Ganga on this day is considered very auspicious. People send wishes and messages to their loved ones on this day, saying Happy Ganga Jayanti. Here are messages and wishes that you can download for the auspicious day and send to all your friends and family through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ganga Saptami Images

Ganga Saptami (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ganga Jayanti Images

Ganga Saptami (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Ganga Saptami Wallpapers

Ganga Saptami Greetings (File Image)

Ganga Saptami Wishes in Hindi

Ganga Saptami Greetings (File Image)

Ganga Saptami Greetings in Hindi

Ganga Saptami Greetings (File Image)

Happy Ganga Saptami Greetings in Hindi

Ganga Saptami Greetings (File Image)

To celebrate Ganga Jayanti, many people perform Deep daan. In Deep daan, devotees float deep in the river. It is believed that taking a dip in the holy waters of Ganga absolves all past and present sins. Therefore, many people gather on pilgrimage sites like Prayag, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Varanasi etc. and take a dip in the holy waters of Ganga. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on this day with WhatsApp greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Ganga Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2022 06:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).