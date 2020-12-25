Gita Jayanti 2020 is on December 25. The auspicious occasion is observed as the birthday of Bhagavad Gita, the sacred text of Hindus. It is celebrated on the Shukla Ekadashi on the Hindu Margashirsha month. ‘Bhagavad Gita’ was revealed to Arjuna by Krishna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra. On the significant occasion, devotees of Lord Krishna by the en-masse recitation of all 700 verses of the Gita chanted throughout the day. Because of the ongoing global crisis, the gathering to celebrate Gita Jayanti will not be possible. People are urged to celebrate the day from home. In this article, we bring you Gita Jayanti 2020 HD images and wallpapers that are free to download online. These photos of Lord Krishna, greetings and messages are perfect to send through Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts. In addition, we also bring you Gita Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp stickers that will make the occasion even more special.

Bhagavad Gita is the sacred text of Hindus. Written in the third person, narrated to Sanjaya to King Dhritarashtra as it transpired between Sri Krishna and Arjuna, the holy text teaches how to face situations and re-establish our relationship with the God Almighty. Devotees fast on this day since it is also Ekadashi day. Bhajans, poojas are held across temples and at homes. This year, devotees are encouraged to stay at home and celebrate the occasion. To make it even more special, you can send these Gita Jayanti 2020 HD images and wallpapers that are free to download. Share the messages and important teachings to celebrate Gita Jayanti 2020.

