Mokshada Ekadashi 2020: The occasion of Mokshada Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis (11th lunar day) for the people of the Hindu community. The day is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna and is worshipped in high regards. People observe the auspicious day amidst grand festivities and follow several rituals. The event of Mokshada Ekadashi is also known as ‘Gita Jayanti’. If you are searching for more information about Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more, then you have reached the right place.

What Is the Date of Mokshada Ekadashi 2020?

The event of Mokshada Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Margashirsha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. In terms of the Gregorian calendar, the event falls in the November-December. This year, the occasion of Mokshada Ekadashi will be taking place on December 25, i.e., Friday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) of Mokshada Ekadashi 2020?

Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 Date – December 25, 2020, i.e., Friday

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment – 08:30 AM

Parana Time – On 26th Dec, 08:30 AM to 09:16 AM

Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins – Dec 24, 2020, from 11:17 PM

Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends – Dec 26, 2020, till 01:54 AM

What Is the Puja Vidhi (Rituals) of Mokshada Ekadashi?

Devotees follow many rituals on this auspicious day of Mokshada Ekadashi. It is said that one has to wake up before the sunrise and bathe before/during the sunrise. People observe fasting on this day to please Lord Vishnu. While some observe strict fasting throughout the day, others choose to do partial fasting, where they are allowed to consume milk, dairy products, fruits, etc. However, one cannot eat rice, onion, garlic, and grains, even if they are not fasting.

Eating Bel tree leaves is considered propitious for devotees. In the evening, special prayers and mantras are chanted in high regards of Lord Vishnu. To seek the divine blessings from the Lord, people are advised to read ‘Bhagavad Gita’, ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ and ‘Mukundashtakam’.

What Is the Significance of Mokshada Ekadashi 2020?

There’s a cultural significance for observing Mokshada Ekadashi for Hindus. It is on the same day when Lord Vishnu recited the Bhagavad Gita to young Pandava prince Arjuna. It is believed that people who observe all the rituals dutifully on this auspicious day, they are blessed immensely by Lord Vishnu.

It is said that they are freed from all their sins and are granted moksha. Also, one who worships Lord Vishnu sincerely, they are graced with the love and affection of Sri Hari himself.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2020.

