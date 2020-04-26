Good Morning HD Images With Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Akha Teej Greetings, SMS and Messages to Send on The Auspicious Festival

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akti or Akha Teej is being celebrated across the country today. The word Akshaya means 'never diminishing' as the festival portrays wealth, prosperity and happiness. The festival is also known as ‘Akha Teej', an annual spring festival of Hindus and Jains. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of Vaishakh month. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 is celebrated on April 26. It is considered to be the most auspicious day to start a new venture. As we observe Akshaya Tritiya 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to wish your friends and relatives early morning. As people across the country are in quarantine, here are Good Morning HD Images, Akshaya Tritiya Good Morning WhatsApp Stickers, Akshaya Trutiya Facebook Greetings, Akha Teej Images, SMS and messages to send your loved ones. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Akha Teej HD Images and Stickers to Send on Parashurama Jayanti.

On Akshaya Tritiya, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi to bless them with prosperity and wealth. They also worship Lord Vishnu who is considered to the Supreme Lord. Akshaya Tritiya is a Sanskrit word, where 'Akshaya' stands for 'eternal, the never diminishing sense of happiness, success and joy' and 'Tritiya' stands for 'third'. People also buy gold and silver on this day as it believed to usher in good luck. Here are messages and wishes to send your loved ones this festive season. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Morning and Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Message: Wishing You And Are Your Family a Truly Blessed Akshaya Tritiya Filled With Joy and Prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya Facebook Greetings: May This Akshaya Tritiya Celebration Endows You With Opulence and Prosperity. Happiness Comes at Your Steps, Wishing a Bright Future in Your Life! Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Message: Good Health, Loads of Wealth and Prosperity in Abundance, I Am Wishing You All the Three Things to You This Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya Facebook Greetings: Maa Lakshmi App Pur Apni Kripa Hamesha Banaye Rahkhee. Apko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Shubh Kamnaye. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Message: May You Witness Tremendous Luck and Good Fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people also use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can download Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. We wish everyone a Happy Akshaya Tritiya!