Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Akha Teej HD Images and Stickers to Send on Parashurama Jayanti

The celebration of one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism and Jainism- Akshaya Tritiya will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Akshaya Tritiya which is also known as Akha Teej is a highly sacred festival for Hindus and Jains community. The festive day is observed on the third Lunar Day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. The festival date varies and is set according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar which usually falls in April or May of every year. As the world is hit by COVID-19, it is recommended to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2020 by staying indoors. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes and greetings in English. We will help you with WhatsApp stickers, Akha Teej 2020 HD images, Facebook messages and GIF greetings to celebrate Parasurama Jayanti. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Quotes to Mark Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation.

As per Hindu belief, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the birthday of Parasurama who is the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. This is the reason why Akshaya Tritiya is also referred to as Parasurama Jayanti. In Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya is observed as the first Tirthankara's (Rishabhdev) ending his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands. Some Jains refer to the festival as Varshi Tapa. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Tithi: Know History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation.

Akha Teej 2020 is considered the perfect time for new ventures, marriages or make an investment in gold or any property or start up a new venture. As India and many other nations are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic situation, the celebration wishes cannot be made by attending any social function. However, you can send out Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 text messages, wishes, greetings to your friends in the warmest way virtually. We will help you with wishes for Akshaya Tritiya 2020, greetings, text messages for Akha Teej 2020. Below we will also help you to download Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes, Akha Teej 2020 images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs which could send out to your friends and family to mark the celebration of the birthday of Lord Parasurama.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You – The Hopes of Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You Are Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sanskrit Word Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

How to Download Akshaya Tritiya 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2020 in a unique manner by sending out cool WhatsApp stickers to your friends and loved ones. To download Akha Teej 2020 WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

We wish you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020. May you have a lovely time with your friend and loved ones. Stay home, stay safe and celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2020 by maintaining social distance.